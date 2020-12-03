Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Milagro

More By Milagro

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Milagro – Silver Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Product of Mexico. Triple distilled and aged in French oak barrels. 80 Proof

More By Milagro

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 4 months ago

    Thank you

    Thanks
    Patrick D. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Amazeee

    So good
    Jeff P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Na

    Na
    Kian S. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Solid

    Very good. Solid choice. Good price.
    Kathryn C. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great taste

    It’s smooth and a touch smoky.
    Stephen W. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very cool bottle.

    Just a well done design. I’m happy with almost any tequila - so I care about the look most!
    Eric S. - Verified buyer