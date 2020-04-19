Espolòn – Blanco Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
All of our tequilas start with Espolòn Blanco. Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, our Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile
More By Espolòn
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 11 months ago
SmoothIt’s good very similar to patronZ R. - Verified buyer