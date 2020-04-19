Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Espolòn

More By Espolòn

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Espolòn – Blanco Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

All of our tequilas start with Espolòn Blanco. Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, our Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile

More By Espolòn

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    It’s good very similar to patron
    Z R. - Verified buyer