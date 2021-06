Espolòn – Blanco Tequila

1.75 L From $ 31.99

1 L From $ 36.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Unaged, Espolon Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila.