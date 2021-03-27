Espolòn – Blanco Tequila
1
All of our tequilas start with Espolòn Blanco. Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, our Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile
- 1 week ago
Hot fireBest tequila. Smooth and fresh.Evan M. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
The best affordable tequila for margs!It’s perfect!Jack K. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
It was great!I thought it would be too strong but it wasn’t it was greatVictoria T. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Great TequilaYou won’t regret purchasing this tequila. It’s pretty smooth.Mikini W. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
YeeAww YeeAndrew . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Good tequilaThis with tonic and lime is good!Ana B. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Zero hangoverGood clean taste with no lingering buttery palate after.David . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Nice and smoothI have had several Tequilas in the past. This one is one of the smoothestMike M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
The smoothest sip out thereSmooth as patron but less in price , in my opinion betterKatherine . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Good stuffLove itYaitza G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Favorite Tequila HandsdownSmooth and inexpensive!Adrian A. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Loved itI was lit lolYaitza G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatGreatRay R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GoodGoodAlexis . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Affordable and fireFull flavorEric C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Very smoothMade good margaritasLele . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Incredibly smooth, perfect...and I don’t like tequila.Alexandra W. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Amazing.Very smooth with a great taste!Nina M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
A reliable favoriteSmooth and cleanPatrick H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Smooth tasteUse peach lemonadeShante R. - Verified buyer