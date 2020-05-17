El Jimador – Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Clear with a round softness, yet peppery heat. Light bodied with herbal and agave flavors followed by a fairly long finish. This is a versatile spirit is great to try in a handcrafted cocktail.
More By El Jimador
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 10 months ago
As good as cheap tequila gets.My opinion says it all. Not the best, not the worst. It’ll get you where you need to go.José H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothGreat for mixing!Keisha G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best mid range tequila on the market imhoBest mid range tequila on the market imhoJDJason D.