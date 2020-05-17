Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
El Jimador

More By El Jimador

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

El Jimador – Silver Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Clear with a round softness, yet peppery heat. Light bodied with herbal and agave flavors followed by a fairly long finish. This is a versatile spirit is great to try in a handcrafted cocktail.

More By El Jimador

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    As good as cheap tequila gets.

    My opinion says it all. Not the best, not the worst. It’ll get you where you need to go.
    Jos&eacute; H. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    Great for mixing!
    Keisha G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best mid range tequila on the market imho

    Best mid range tequila on the market imho
    JD
    Jason D.