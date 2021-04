EL AGAVE ULTIMO BLANCO TEQ – Blanco Tequila

Clear with a platinum cast. Aromas of olive, cheese rind, sandalwood, and black pepper follow through on a round, supple entry to a dryish medium body with a nice touch of fig, powdered sugar, and spice. Finishes with a creamy, peppery, nutshell accented fade.