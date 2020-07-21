Don Julio – Blanco Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Don Julio Blanco is double distilled to achieve a balanced quality. Its aroma is light with hints of citrus. The taste is light, clean and dry, with a touch of black pepper.
More By Don Julio
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 8 months ago
Need chaser , oof lolWell this always is a party to go !Ashley R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
DrunkI’m drunk afAndy F. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
LitSmoothGalater D. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Smooth, great with lemonCause I’m Mexican hoeJose G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Pretty goodOnly issue is that I Got delivered a smaller size bottle than what I paid forTrey . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Nice flavorCool package and nice flavorLexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
AmazingIt’s greatIsmael S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Just awesome tequilaIt makes me happyAdam M. - Verified buyer