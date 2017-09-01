DeLeón – Blanco Tequila

Experience the premium and strikingly-defined character of DeLeón Blanco Tequila. Hand-selected at peak ripeness, exquisite 100% Highland Blue Weber agave is slowly roasted in traditional ovens to create this crystal clear tequila's complex taste profile. DeLeón Blanco is driven by subtly sweet notes of coconut and fresh citrus that lead to an exceptionally smooth finish of vanilla and warm brown spice. For a margarita of unparalleled smoothness, combine in a shaker with ice, simple syrup and lime juice. Pour into a margarita or rocks glass with salt on the rim, garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bespoke bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.