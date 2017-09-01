DeLeón – Diamante Tequila

Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Diamante Tequila. Aged in American Oak and finished in fine French wine casks, our highly-select Tequila Añejo joins our exceptionally smooth Tequila Blanco to create this carefully balanced Tequila Joven. This highland tequila blend results in a gentle, warm spice with a touch of lightly toasted oak, rich honey and a caramel finish. Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas at peak ripeness, giving the tequila its abundant richness and character. The definition of smooth, this tequila joven is best served in a chilled shot glass. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.