Casamigos – Blanco Tequila

It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Hints of citrus & sweet agave, with notes of vanilla and grapefruit. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so crisp and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.

  • 6 days ago

    The smoothest tequila

    My personal favorite
    Jhaleesa M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Very timely and efficient However - they did not get the note!

    Marcy K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Best tequila

    Works well for shots and mixing
    Walter P. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    THAT GWORL

    Donald P. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Reliable service

    Had an impromptu bday gift delivered and couldn’t be happier
    Christian R. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Smooth

    Charles P. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Delicious

    Greatest tequila
    Rodney G. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth

    Great flavor and very smooth
    Rayjon Y. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Best Tequila there is

    It’s that good
    Andrew M. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth

    Taste good
    Francisco . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Super Smooth

    Pepper and smooth
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Super smooth!

    Enjoyed it
    Andy N. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great

    Awesome
    Francesco . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago
    yep
    Jason M. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Smooth

    Brandon . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    One of best on the market

    Great, smooth taste. Worth it.
    Anthony G. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    No hangover .

    Smooth
    Ayana C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Best tequila around

    It goes down so smooth
    Ryan L. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Amazing

    My fave
    Jase . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Had a vanilla taste which I love

    easy to drink and mild hangovers
    Gemma L. - Verified buyer