Casamigos – Blanco Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Hints of citrus & sweet agave, with notes of vanilla and grapefruit. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so crisp and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.
More By Casamigos
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.88
24 Reviews
- 6 days ago
The smoothest tequilaMy personal favoriteJhaleesa M. - Verified buyer
- 1 month ago
Very timely and efficient However - they did not get the note!Very timely and efficient However - they did not get the note!Marcy K. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
Best tequilaWorks well for shots and mixingWalter P. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
THAT GWORLTHAT GWORLDonald P. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Reliable serviceHad an impromptu bday gift delivered and couldn’t be happierChristian R. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
SmoothSmoothCharles P. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
DeliciousGreatest tequilaRodney G. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
SmoothGreat flavor and very smoothRayjon Y. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Best Tequila there isIt’s that goodAndrew M. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
SmoothTaste goodFrancisco . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Super SmoothPepper and smoothLauren E. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Super smooth!Enjoyed itAndy N. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatAwesomeFrancesco . - Verified buyer
- 10 months agoyepJason M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
SmoothSmoothBrandon . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
One of best on the marketGreat, smooth taste. Worth it.Anthony G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
No hangover .SmoothAyana C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best tequila aroundIt goes down so smoothRyan L. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
AmazingMy faveJase . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Had a vanilla taste which I loveeasy to drink and mild hangoversGemma L. - Verified buyer