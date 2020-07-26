Camarena – Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Soft and smooth on the palate, exhibits hints of sweet vanilla, savory brown spices & black pepper with a warming finish 40% ABV
More By Camarena
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.33
3 Reviews
- 8 months ago
Good for the price.It’s not bad, but it’s not Patron either so if you wanted that then spend the extra money to get the same result. DrunkJames P. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
SmoothPretty good price for the quality. Fades for days.Stevie H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Sibet tequila always a winnerSibet tequila always a winnerWPWendy P.