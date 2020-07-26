Deliver ASAP to
Camarena – Silver Tequila

Soft and smooth on the palate, exhibits hints of sweet vanilla, savory brown spices & black pepper with a warming finish 40% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.33

3 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    Good for the price.

    It’s not bad, but it’s not Patron either so if you wanted that then spend the extra money to get the same result. Drunk
    James P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth

    Pretty good price for the quality. Fades for days.
    Stevie H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Sibet tequila always a winner

    WP
    Wendy P.