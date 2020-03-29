Camarena – Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Exceptionally soft and smooth on the palate, it exhibits hints of sweet vanilla, savory brown spices & black pepper with a graceful, warming finish 40% ABV
More By Camarena
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year ago
A great dollar value.It fits on out bar. Another bonus.Raymond . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best tequila for the price I have had.I have never had this and was pleasantly surprised.Raymond . - Verified buyer