Astral – Blanco Tequila

750 ml From $ 46.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This high proof tequila is very sippable, slightly 'musty' and has a spicy cinnamon heat. It's good enough to sip, but it's a little rough around the edges. It's best suited in making a delicious high quality mixed cocktail drink.