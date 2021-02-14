1800 – Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Product of Mexico. 100% blue agave and double-distilled. 80 Proof
More By 1800
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Old faithfulOld faithfulErick F. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
GreatJust a smooth drinkDanee j. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Loved itI was litNaima G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatSmackinConor M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
It’s a good tequila at a moderate price.It’s a good spirit which never disappoints with no hangover!Joe . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
TastyTastyKyle A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GoodVery goodJonathan T. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SMOOTHMade the best margaritaApril N. - Verified buyer