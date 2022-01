Villa One – Ańejo Tequila

An ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas & John Varvatos. Villa One Anejo is aged for more than 12 months in American oak barrels resulting in a dark amber color with notes of rich caramel, wood, vanilla, wafer banana on the nose. It has a full-bodied mouthfeel and gives a rich and long lasting finish with notes of smoke, dark chocolate and honey.