Tres Comas – Añejo Tequila

Celebrate the sixth season of TV series Silicon Valley with a pour of Tres Comas Añejo Tequila, created in partnership with Silicon Valley and HBO. This ultra-premium tequila is aged in American oak barrels at a family-run distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Ripe agave and sweet spice open to reveal caramelized toasted oak in the mid palate balanced with the fruity and spicy essence of pink peppercorn. The finish is smooth and silky yet rich and bold enough to hold its ground as a sophisticated añejo tequila. Our limited release is perfect for Silicon Valley watch parties or as a gift for a fan of the series. The subtle notes of vanilla, spice and toasted oak on the finish are best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Please drink responsibly.