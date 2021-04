Tres Agaves – Añejo

100% de Agave. Estate Grown. Aged for ~18 months in repurposed Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey barrels. Smooth multi-layered flavors characterized by smoky sweet caramel and butterscotch, floral tones and hints of rosemary and spice. Wonderfully complex flavors perfect for crafting cocktails or sipping.