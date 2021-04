Tequila Revolución – Extra Añejo Tequila

Aged for 36 months in American oak barrels, this tequila reflects a pleasant smoky characteristic along with sweet citrus notes that come with the long maturation and distillation process. When tasted, your palate in bodies the full rounded texture flavors of tobacco, nuts and spices that create an unparalleled experience to your senses.