Tequila Ocho – Tequila Añejo

One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Aged in ex-American Whiskey barrels for one year. Made with 100% Blue Agave.