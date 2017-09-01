Tears of Llorona – No 3 Extra Añejo Tequila

Tears of Llorona is a rare, small batch, extra anejo Tequila, aged five years in oak barrels that have previously held scotch, sherry, and brandy. This unique triple barreling and extra-long aging creates a complex, layered fusion that is more like a cognac or a very old whiskey, yet it retains clear agave notes. Master Distiller German Gonzalez harvests only high altitude, late season blue agaves from the volcanoes in Jalisco, known for their high sugar content. Called “the Pappy Van Winkle of Tequila” by Food & Wine Magazine and “the tequila that will turn a whiskey lovers head” by The Wall Street Journal.