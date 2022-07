Patrón – Extra Añejo Tequila

375 ml From $ 29.49

750 ml From $ 72.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Made from the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave. Aged for a min. of 3 yrs in Am., French & Hungarian oak barrels, it features deep, nuanced flavors perfect for replacing whiskey in your cocktails.