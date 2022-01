Espolòn – Añejo

Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Anejo is aged in American white oak casks for at least 12 months, then finished in heavily charred Wild Turkey bourbon barrels, taking on the rich, complex flavors of a whiskey.