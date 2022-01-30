Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Don Julio

More By Don Julio

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Añejo Tequila

Don Julio – 1942 Añejo Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila is handcrafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey. Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave flavors lead into a lingering oak and rich vanilla finish for a luxurious tequila recognized by connoisseurs around the globe. Aged for at least 24 months, our añejo tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave that is ready for any celebration. An award-winning tequila, Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila received a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 1942 Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.

More By Don Julio

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

17 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Christine B. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    A sipping drink, do not shoot.

    This tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks. Do not encourage shots.
    Jose A. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried

    Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried
    Gina D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    smooth

    Nice smooth tequila
    Nicholas . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Very clean

    Very good choice
    HABIB . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The smoothest sip

    The smoothest
    Isaac Z. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yup

    Tuff
    Laik L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best drink to have ever existed

    For the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever have
    Brittney C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Tight

    Smooth
    Robert . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Good taste
    Karla H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Amazing

    It’s smooth and clean
    Brian H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Amber B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great sipping tequila

    Smooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s great
    Lev P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Leonard . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Nice

    Nice
    David R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    The best tequila ever.

    1942 is good no matter how you pour it up. Shots, on the rocks, in a drink. Doesn’t matter, every sip is perfect.
    Danny B. - Verified buyer
  • 4 years ago

    I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.

    I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.
    LA
    La-Tanya A.