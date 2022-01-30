Don Julio – 1942 Añejo Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila is handcrafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey. Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave flavors lead into a lingering oak and rich vanilla finish for a luxurious tequila recognized by connoisseurs around the globe. Aged for at least 24 months, our añejo tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave that is ready for any celebration. An award-winning tequila, Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila received a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 1942 Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.
More By Don Julio
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
5.00
- 3 months agoChristine B. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
A sipping drink, do not shoot.This tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks. Do not encourage shots.Jose A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve triedVery smooth, best tequila that I’ve triedGina D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
smoothNice smooth tequilaNicholas . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Very cleanVery good choiceHABIB . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The smoothest sipThe smoothestIsaac Z. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YupTuffLaik L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best drink to have ever existedFor the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever haveBrittney C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
TightSmoothRobert . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothGood tasteKarla H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
AmazingIt’s smooth and cleanBrian H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GreatGreatAmber B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great sipping tequilaSmooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s greatLev P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GreatGreatLeonard . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
NiceNiceDavid R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
The best tequila ever.1942 is good no matter how you pour it up. Shots, on the rocks, in a drink. Doesn’t matter, every sip is perfect.Danny B. - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.LALa-Tanya A.