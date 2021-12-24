Don Julio – 70 Claro Añejo Tequila
Don Julio 70 Cristalino Tequila is robust in character with highlights of honey and toasted oak. The smoothness of a blanco and the complexity of an añejo come together for a totally unique tequila experience. Aged for 15 months and charcoal filtered, our luxury tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is ready for any celebration. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 70 Cristalino Tequila. Please drink responsibly.
- 4 months agoLisa M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great. And I don’t mess with tequilaGreat. And I don’t mess with tequilaDavid W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothSmooth. Great quality tasteAndy N. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
A hidden gem!So Smooth!Peter F. - Verified buyer