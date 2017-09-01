Don Julio – Ultima Reserva Extra Añejo Tequila

750 ml From $ 1004.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A special 36-month aged luxury Extra Añejo Tequila that preserves the final agave harvest planted by Don Julio Gonzalez himself, Don Julio Ultima Reserva Extra Añejo Solero Aged Tequila honors his devotion and craftsmanship, offering an exceptional tequila that's perfect for your special moments. Carefully produced using a Solera aging system which combines and matures tequilas of different characteristics finished in unique casks, Don Julio's final agave harvest remains at the heart of this rare Extra Añejo Tequila. Rested in oak previously used to age bourbon and finished in Madeira wine-seasoned casks, this exquisite tequila begins with a nose of toasted oak and caramel, followed by hints of apricot and orange and a finish with deliciously smooth honeyed agave. Perfect for those special moments with close family and friends, it is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Don Julio Ultima Reserva Extra Añejo Solera Aged Tequila. Please drink responsibly.