Don Julio – 1942

Small batch. Aged-to-perfection. 100% blue agave tequila. Why the year 1942? It’s a tribute to the year Don Julio González founded La Primavera distillery. Rich caramel and chocolate on the nose; warm oak, vanilla, and roasted agave on the tongue; and a luxurious, lingering finish that’ll make you feel all regal and stuff. Sip it neat or on the rocks.

  • 4 months ago

    smooth

    Nice smooth tequila
    Nicholas . - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Very clean

    Very good choice
    HABIB . - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    The smoothest sip

    The smoothest
    Isaac Z. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Yup

    Tuff
    Laik L. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Best drink to have ever existed

    For the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever have
    Brittney C. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Tight

    Smooth
    Robert . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth

    Good taste
    Karla H. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Amazing

    It’s smooth and clean
    Brian H. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Amber B. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great sipping tequila

    Smooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s great
    Lev P. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Leonard . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Nice

    Nice
    David R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    The best tequila ever.

    1942 is good no matter how you pour it up. Shots, on the rocks, in a drink. Doesn’t matter, every sip is perfect.
    Danny B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.

    LA
    La-Tanya A.