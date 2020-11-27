Don Julio – 1942
Small batch. Aged-to-perfection. 100% blue agave tequila. Why the year 1942? It’s a tribute to the year Don Julio González founded La Primavera distillery. Rich caramel and chocolate on the nose; warm oak, vanilla, and roasted agave on the tongue; and a luxurious, lingering finish that’ll make you feel all regal and stuff. Sip it neat or on the rocks.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 4 months ago
smoothNice smooth tequilaNicholas . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Very cleanVery good choiceHABIB . - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
The smoothest sipThe smoothestIsaac Z. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
YupTuffLaik L. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Best drink to have ever existedFor the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever haveBrittney C. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
TightSmoothRobert . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
SmoothGood tasteKarla H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
AmazingIt’s smooth and cleanBrian H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGreatAmber B. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great sipping tequilaSmooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s greatLev P. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGreatLeonard . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
NiceNiceDavid R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The best tequila ever.1942 is good no matter how you pour it up. Shots, on the rocks, in a drink. Doesn’t matter, every sip is perfect.Danny B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.I forgot to purchase a gift for my son and we were getting dressed to go to the restaurant. Already late. My other sons gf told me about Saucey. 24 minutes later DJ 1942 was at my door. It's our family's preferred tequila for celebrations!!! Thank you Saucey and DJ.LALa-Tanya A.