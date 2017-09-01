DeLeón – Extra Añejo Tequila

750 ml From $ 81.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Extra Añejo Tequila. This cask-strength tequila is the first of its kind. Aged for at least 36 months in American white oak barrels and bottled at 108 proof, our full-bodied tequila features the flavors of toasted almond, oak and light caramelized agave with a sweet vanilla finish. Made from exquisite 100% Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila is best served in a chilled shot glass. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.