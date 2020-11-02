Casamigos – Añejo Tequila
It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Soft caramel and vanilla on the nose, with subtle sweetness from the Blue Weber agave, spice, and barrel oak on the palate. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so refined and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.
- 5 months ago
DeliciousIt goes down so smooth.Ryan L. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
DivineIt’s a perfect smooth shot.Eric C. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
The best tequila out thereSo smooth and delicious. This is definitely my go to.Ryan L. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
The SmoothestGreat flavor and mouth feel for a tequila. Much smoother than a silver.Lauren E. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Such a reliable and quick app for all party needs!Quick, easy, great selection, never have had a problem with service so farBonnie N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!PHPatrick H.