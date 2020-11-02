Casamigos – Añejo Tequila

It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Soft caramel and vanilla on the nose, with subtle sweetness from the Blue Weber agave, spice, and barrel oak on the palate. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so refined and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.