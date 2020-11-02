Deliver ASAP to
Casamigos

Casamigos – Añejo Tequila

It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Soft caramel and vanilla on the nose, with subtle sweetness from the Blue Weber agave, spice, and barrel oak on the palate. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so refined and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 5 months ago

    Delicious

    It goes down so smooth.
    Ryan L. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Divine

    It’s a perfect smooth shot.
    Eric C. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    The best tequila out there

    So smooth and delicious. This is definitely my go to.
    Ryan L. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    The Smoothest

    Great flavor and mouth feel for a tequila. Much smoother than a silver.
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Such a reliable and quick app for all party needs!

    Quick, easy, great selection, never have had a problem with service so far
    Bonnie N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!

    PH
    Patrick H.