Cabo Wabo

More By Cabo Wabo

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Añejo Tequila

Cabo Wabo – Añejo

Matured in oak barrels with Vanilla and caramel nose, then woody notes on the palate with hints of honey and chocolate 40% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 10 months ago

    Nice flavor, notes of caramel & oak.

    Drink it neat, very small sips to catch that caramel edge. Especially the last sip, with a cool leading edge and it nicely lingers on the palette.
    Christopher M. - Verified buyer