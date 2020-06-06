Cabo Wabo – Añejo
Matured in oak barrels with Vanilla and caramel nose, then woody notes on the palate with hints of honey and chocolate 40% ABV
- 10 months ago
Nice flavor, notes of caramel & oak.Drink it neat, very small sips to catch that caramel edge. Especially the last sip, with a cool leading edge and it nicely lingers on the palette.Christopher M. - Verified buyer