Azunia – Reserved Añejo Tequila

Aged 18 months. Smooth, clean craft tequila with authentic flavor from the local terroir in every sip. It is the exclusive export of Agaveros Unidos and its second-generation, family-owned-and-operated Rancho Miravalle estate, which has created exceptional tequila for nearly 20 years. Made with 100% pure Weber Blue Agave grown in dedicated fields of the Jalisco lowlands, it's harvested by hand and roasted in traditional clay hornos to ensure authenticity and depth of flavor.