Gekkeikan – Black & Gold

Gekkeikan Black & Gold is a unique blend of two sakes, carefully selected from Sake made with rice milled to 60% and 70 % by our sake master for a rich, complex sake. Full-bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts. Well balanced, finishes long and smooth. A great sipping sake.