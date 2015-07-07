Gekkeikan
Traditional
750 ml
This versatile sake has a smooth, mellow flavor and can be enjoyed warmed, room temperature or chilled. Serve from this traditional tokkuri container that was used when purchasing sake in the old days.
Gekkeikan Black & Gold is a unique blend of two sakes, carefully selected from Sake made with rice milled to 60% and 70 % by our sake master for a rich, complex sake. Full-bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts. Well balanced, finishes long and smooth. A great sipping sake.
This is an exceptionally smooth Sake, using only the finest rice kernel; fresh melon and papaya flavors with just a touch of toasted nuts; great to serve with steamed mussels.