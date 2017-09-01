Rumple Minze – Peppermint Schnapps

50 ml From $ 3.49

375 ml From $ 9.99

750 ml From $ 21.49

1 L From $ 26.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Enjoy the cooling and bracing experience of Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps. The unmistakable taste of fresh and crisp peppermint followed by a silky-smooth, extended finish will take your breath away. Famous for shots and daring cocktails, this 100 proof peppermint flavored liqueur is a holiday favorite and enjoyed best in the company of friends. Serve in a chilled shot glass for a refreshing tasting kick. The Rumple Minze recipe is inspired by centuries of tradition in crafting intensely flavored, high proof spirits. But don't just trust us, trust the millions of others who have helped make Rumple Minze the #1 selling peppermint schnapps (NIELSEN, DOLLAR SALES, US XAOC, 52 WEEKS ENDING 5/20/17). Please drink responsibly.