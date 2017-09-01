Pimm's – No. 1 Liqueur

750 ml From $ 20.49

1 L From $ 38.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Experience the rich heritage of Pimm's No. 1 Liqueur. The rich amber hue comes from infusing lots of lovely gin with herbal botanicals, caramelized orange and delicate spices. Our 50 proof liqueur is produced from Great Britain and was established as a brand in 1840, meaning that our delectable gin-infused drink is right at home in the gin capital of the world for a little over a century. The perfect drink for sharing, Pimm's makes every occasion extra special and pairs wonderfully with warm, balmy evenings. Simply mix with lemonade, mint, orange and strawberry slices and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Pimm's Original cocktail. In the 1840's, James Pimm made his No.1 Cup after realizing customers stayed longer when they sipped, rather than slugged, their gin. With a humble beginning in an oyster bar, the gin-based drink James created and served would become his signature small tankard. Now, almost a century later, Pimm's is still being enjoyed worldwide. Please drink responsibly.