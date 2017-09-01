Marie Brizard – Parfait Amour Liqueur

Marie Brizard®Parfait Amour Liqueur is characterised by subtle and harmonious notes of sweet orange and orange blossom, reminiscent of sugared almonds. Parfait Amour is one of the first liqueurs made with sweet oranges, showing the Maison’s expertise in terms of citrus distillation. The freshness of Spanish sweet oranges, the indulgence of the queen of spices, Madagascan vanilla, and heady scents of orange blossom essential oils. Try it in a Cosmo or Mule!