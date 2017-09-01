Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Marie Brizard

More By Marie Brizard

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty Liquor & Alcohol / Liqueurs & Schnapps

Marie Brizard – Parfait Amour Liqueur

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Marie Brizard®Parfait Amour Liqueur is characterised by subtle and harmonious notes of sweet orange and orange blossom, reminiscent of sugared almonds. Parfait Amour is one of the first liqueurs made with sweet oranges, showing the Maison’s expertise in terms of citrus distillation. The freshness of Spanish sweet oranges, the indulgence of the queen of spices, Madagascan vanilla, and heady scents of orange blossom essential oils. Try it in a Cosmo or Mule!

More By Marie Brizard

You May Also Like

Often Bought With