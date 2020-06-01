Jeppson's Malort – Herbal Liqueur
USA. A style of bitter, wormwood based schnapps. 70 Proof
- 1 year ago
Chicago’s most talked about spirit.Whether you like it or not, Malort is a unique spirit not for the faint of heart. As a seasoned drinker it is always nice to introduce Malort to new people. Buy a bottle and check it out.Dan S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodGoodTravis L. - Verified buyer