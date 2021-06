Grand Marnier – 1880 Cuvée

Created in 2013 to commemorate the year that Grand Marnier was born (1880). Cuvée 1880 is a distinctive liqueur made exclusively of premium Grande Champagne cognac XO in combination with tropical orange liqueur. It contains 91% of XO cognac from Grande Champagne.