Godiva Liqueur – White Chocolate

The makers of fine Belgian chocolate bring you their latest masterpiece: Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur. This elegant spirit is a 30 proof liqueur filled with the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar vanilla for a soft, lush finish. Perfect for mixed drinks or as a gift, our white chocolate liqueur is sure to please and thrill. Mix with vodka and pour into a chilled martini glass for a signature Godiva White Chocolate Martini. Godiva Liqueurs embody the commitment to quality and artistry derived from the Godiva Chocolatier. A global premium brand over the past 90 years, we strive to continue the story of an exceptional Belgian family and their passion for chocolate in every bottle and box we make. Please drink responsibly.