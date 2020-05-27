Disaronno – Amaretto
Italian liqueur flavored with herbs and fruits soaked in apricot kernel oil. 56 Proof.
- 1 year ago
Extremely smooth with a light cherry tasteGreat to sip or mix with Diet CokeBrandon A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothGreat !Davena . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love the sweetnessOne of my favorite drinksAisha A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smoothest tasteIt’s greatMadeline B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothTaste goodMadeline B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth, sweet and aged.Smooth, sweet and aged.DPDarius P.