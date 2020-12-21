Deliver ASAP to
Bring the spirit of Ireland to any celebration with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate blend for a decadent taste. Sold in 180 countries*, Baileys' signature Irish blend ranks as the world’s number one selling liqueur and cream liqueur brand (Impact Magazine, Feb 2011). The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Please drink responsibly. *“Baileys Nutrition & Product Information", 2017

Ratings & Reviews

  • 6 months ago

    Creamy and indulgent

    Creamy and indulgent
    Mos O. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yummy

    Creamy and sweet
    Joanne D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Sooo smooth

    One of my favorite drinks!
    Nashuda A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Yum
    Caryn P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it

    I’ve always been a big fan of creams but Baileys is definitely the best
    Heidy V. - Verified buyer