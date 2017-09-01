Baileys – Colada Liqueur

Soak up the bliss of sunshine in a bottle with Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur, a unique twist on a favorite tropical treat. Made with our irresistible Irish Cream and notes of tropical fruit, our 34 proof Limited Edition liqueur blends the flavors of sweet, creamy coconut with notes of juicy, ripe pineapple. For a delicious summertime cocktail, simply enjoy Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur blended with ice or served over crushed ice. Please drink responsibly.