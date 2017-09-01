Baileys – Apple Pie Liqueur

Fall for autumn’s favorite flavors with Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof Limited Edition liqueur celebrates the timeless taste of Apple Pie a la mode. Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur combines the taste of Irish Cream Liqueur with the magical flavors of freshly baked apple pie and rich vanilla ice cream. Hints of cinnamon and spices lead to a creamy vanilla finish. Add festive flavor to your drinks by serving Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur over ice or in your favorite hot beverages. For an Apple Chai Tea Latte, combine with hot chai tea in a mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Please drink responsibly.