Baileys – Pumpkin Spice

Fall for autumn's favorite flavors with Baileys Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof Limited Edition liqueur is presented in a beautiful newly designed bottle and is the perfect addition to your Halloween, Thanksgiving and National Pumpkin Spice Day celebrations. Baileys Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur combines the rich taste of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur with the luxurious flavors of pumpkin, sweet cinnamon, baking spices and baked pie crust, with hints of vanilla and coffee. Bring some festive fall flavor to baking recipes by adding Baileys Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur to cheesecakes, custards, buttercream frosting and more. For a delicious Pumpkin Spice Chai cocktail, simply combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur with warm milk steeped with a chai tea bag and serve with whipped cream. Please drink responsibly.