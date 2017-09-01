Baileys – Salted Caramel Liqueur

Bring the spirit of Ireland to any celebration with Baileys Salted Caramel Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof liqueur combines the decadent flavor of salted caramel with the traditionally rich, creamy taste of Baileys Irish Cream. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Please drink responsibly.