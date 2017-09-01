Baileys – Original Irish Cream

Bring the spirit of Ireland to any celebration with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate blend for a decadent taste. Sold in 180 countries*, Baileys' signature Irish blend ranks as the world’s number one selling liqueur and cream liqueur brand (Impact Magazine, Feb 2011). The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Please drink responsibly. *“Baileys Nutrition & Product Information", 2017