Baileys – Original Irish Cream
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Opaque creamy taupe color; aromas of ground roasted nuts, maple sugar, and creamwith a soft, velvety moderately sweet medium-full body; spice, fig; smooth, creamy.
More By Baileys
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 2 months ago
great for making mixed drinks w/ coffee:) it’s really good.Damian . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
It was great as always!It’s delicious on the rocks!Harry R. - Verified buyer