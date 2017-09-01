Baileys – Espresso Creme

Bring the spirit of Ireland to any celebration with Baileys Espresso Crème Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof liqueur offers the taste of fresh ground espresso beans on top of Irish cream and chocolate that ends in a smooth, classic Baileys finish. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Please drink responsibly.