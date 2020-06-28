Aperol – Aperitif
1
Since its creation in Padova, Italy in 1919, Aperol is the quintessential aperitif and is the irreplaceable ingredient for the preparation of the original Aperol Spritz.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 11 months ago
Perfect spritz makerTasty, slightly bitter.Patrick H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great! Love itSo fast and convenientMelanie T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
For all your Summer spritz concoctionsPerfect for an aperol spritzKathryn R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Way over priced! The service and delivery was great but not worth how much more it costs.Just make a point of stocking up next time you’re out.. the prices here are extremely inflated and not worth it in my opinion.Alison B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great summer drinkGreat for a hot summer dayDane K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Summer in a bottleIt’s just soooo gooodJen d. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
You can’t beat Aperol SpritzIt’s different and deliciousJessica S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best for a little treat! Aperol SpritzyGreatDonnie F. - Verified buyer