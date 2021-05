Rogue – Voodoo Doughnut: Pretzel, Raspberry & Chocolate Ale

A collision of crazies. This unique artisan creation contains a baker's dozen ingredients including lemon juice, vanilla bean, and marshmallows to match Voodoo's Lemon Chiffon Crueller doughnut.