Rogue
Dead Guy Ale
6 Cans
An Ale inspired by the style of a German Maibock, brewed using our proprietary Pacman yeast. Honey in color with a malty aroma, rich, hearty flavor and a well-balanced finish.
Brewmaster John Maier meticulously selected and blended 4 varities of our aroma hops to create the approachable and aromatic signature of our 4 Hop IPA
Rogue Farms 7 HOP IPA is brewed using 7 varieties of Rogue Farms proprietary hops. 100% Rogue grown ingredients. Rogue grows beer from Ground to Glass
Beard Beer is brewed with a yeast created from Brewmaster John Maier's Beard. No Need to freak out,Brewers have used wild yeasts in beer making for centuries.
Celebrating five years of distilling, Rogue Spirits creates a multi-ingredient, small batch varietal spirit.
Rogue Spruce Gin received the Platinum medal and was named the "World's Best Gin" at the World Beverage Competition in Geneva.
Tawny amber in color with a toffee aroma, tight head, and a delicate roasted malt accent. Generous use of hops and a smooth finish. 5.3% ABV
Moderately full-bodied palate with fruity accents and a long spicy hop finish. 6.2% ABV
Floral notes with hints of rose petals, fruit forward in full bloom with a light lemon flavor with traces of vanilla. Spicy cinnamon frangrance with a soft ripe finish.
This eau-de-vie born on the fruity side shows more vanilla, tobacco and cedar hints because of the aging process. 80 Proof
A beautiful California Syrah for under $20; rich, silky wild raspberry flavors laced with pepper, black olive and dried herbs; clean and well polished in the finish; perfect with roasted meats.
Old Pogue has an established reputation as one of the finest producers of Kentucky Bourbon. The current generation still produces their whiskey using a time honored fixed formula.
Aromas of maple, stone fruit, and brown sugar with flavors of sweet corn, caramel, and grain with a bold finish. 45.5% ABV
A collision of crazies. This unique artisan creation contains a baker's dozen ingredients including lemon juice, vanilla bean, and marshmallows to match Voodoo's Lemon Chiffon Crueller doughnut.
Made from toasted Oregon hazelnuts, orange peel, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla bean, cinnamon & cloves.
Toffee, oak, and nutmeg aromas. Sweet and sour medium bodied palate with toffee, roasted nuts, and spice.
Dedicated to the Rogue in each of us. Dead Guy Ale's image of a skeleton with a beehive hat is in honor of the Day of the Dead.
3RD PLACE-CALIFORNIA BEER FEST. Dark with a creamy tan head. Slightly fruity with scents of mild coffee and mineral notes. Medium to full bodied with a creamy texture and a firm roasted malt edge.
Handcrafted by the Oregon Brewing Co. Deep honey color with a malty aroma. Rich, hearty flavor & a well-balanced finish!
1st and HONORABLE MENTION FOR BOS-CA BREW FEST A deep roasted nalt and clotted cream nose. Medium to full bodied with a creamy texture. Complex flavors of roasted malt with dry toffee and cream notes.
Made from Huy Fong original hot chili sauce and sun ripened Rogue Farms ingredients. 5.7% ABV
A wonderful beer with nice chocolate flavors, yet has an excellent hop backbone as well. 6% ABV
A nutty twist to a traditional European Brown Ale. Dark brown in color with a hazelnut aroma, a rich nutty flavor and a smooth malty finish.
The Emperor of Stouts. Rich in texture, broad, soft and creamy. The most robust and fullest of all stouts. 9.7% ABV
Served chilled, this delightful blend of red wine, chocolate and cream gives a true milk chocolate taste. Great for parties!
This Syrah is rich and full bodied with hints of ripe berries, chocolate and black pepper.
GOLD, BEST OF CLASS, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. One of America's top examples of this genre, the '11 Hogue Riesling is fresh, flowery and medium sweet; zingy in the aftertaste.
12 Bottle Case. 86 PTS Wilfred Wong. Crosses the line between pretty and serious. Untamed tannins on the palate.
Aromas of blackberry and fig, with earthy nutmeg spice and vanilla. Velvety smooth on the palate.
92 PTS Wine Enthusiast. One of America's top examples of a good, slightly sweet style wine. Finishes with nice crispness.
Velvety, with a nice savory edge to the blueberry and dark plum flavors, which shine through fine tannins on the refined finish.
The Hogue Late Harvest Riesling is pleasing and shows a fine balance between its sugar and acidity; has a fine and delicate finish.
The Hogue Gewurztraminer serves up fine rose petal flavors in an off-dry, crisp format. Great to serve with any spiced entree.
86 PTS Wilfred Wong. Taking the varietal to the next level, crosses the line between pretty and serious. Untamed tannins on the palate.
Bronze Medal, 2011 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. A well-defined effort that plays easily on the palate. Bright in the finish.
A wonderful Cabernet Sauvignon from the Northwest; tightly packed with red currant and plum flavors; notes of cedar and minerals in the finish